Kucherov notched a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Ottawa.
Kucherov ripped a one-timer from the left circle off a beauty feed from Victor Hedman. It put the Bolts up 2-1 in the second frame. Kucherov is on a four-game, four-point streak that includes two goals. With 77 points in 50 games, he remains three points behind league leader Mackenzie MacKinnon in points.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three-game, three-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: NHL-best points-per-game pace•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Does damage on power play•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to rack up points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seven-game, 11-point streak•