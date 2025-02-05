Kucherov notched a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Ottawa.

Kucherov ripped a one-timer from the left circle off a beauty feed from Victor Hedman. It put the Bolts up 2-1 in the second frame. Kucherov is on a four-game, four-point streak that includes two goals. With 77 points in 50 games, he remains three points behind league leader Mackenzie MacKinnon in points.