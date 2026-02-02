Kucherov scored a goal on eight shots, dished three assists and added three hits in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Kucherov earned two of his three helpers on the power play. His goal completed a four-goal comeback for the Lightning, and it was ultimately what forced overtime. He's on an eight-game point streak, six of which have been multi-point efforts. Kucherov has five goals and 14 helpers in that span, and he's at 28 goals, 86 points (27 on the power play), 146 shots and a plus-28 rating through 49 outings overall.