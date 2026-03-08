Kucherov had four assists in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Kucherov's fourth consecutive 100-point season and sixth of his career. He's among elite company. Kucherov is tied with Leon Draisaitl (four from 2021-22 to 2024-25) for the third-most among players born and trained outside North America. Peter Stastny delivered 100 points six seasons in a row (1980-81 to 1985-86), and Jari Kurri hit the century mark five seasons in a row (1982-83 to 1986-87). Kucherov sits third in the NHL in points, but his 1.75 points per game is the best in the NHL.