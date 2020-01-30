Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fourth straight two-point outing

Kucherov racked up two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kucherov had the primary assist on tallies by Steven Stamkos and Erik Cernak, the latter putting the Lightning ahead in the contest. Kucherov has four goals and four helpers in his last four games. For the season, the Russian winger has 58 points (22 tallies, 36 helpers), 149 shots on goal and a plus-17 rating in 49 appearances.