Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Franchise record and extends streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Thursday.
Kucherov scored for a fourth straight game (six goals) and extended his point streak to six games and 12 points (six goals, six assists). It includes five straight multipoint games. Kucherov also became the second player in franchise history with a six-game road multipoint streak, following Steven Stamkos (eight games; Oct. 7-Nov. 9, 2017). He now sits alone in sixth overall in NHL scoring with 54 points and sixth in assists with 35.
