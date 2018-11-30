Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game continues to evolve
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.
Kucherov is a top-five offensive player in the NHL and he's on an eight-game, 17-point scoring streak (three goals, 14 assists). He's on pace to score more than 30 goals, but that's a lot less than the 40 and 39 he's drained in each of the last two years, respectively. Kooch's game has changed a bit this season, but he's still an exceptional fantasy play and on pace for 110 points. Deploy him with confidence.
