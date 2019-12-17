Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time call
Kucherov (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Ottawa on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Lightning recalled Mitchell Stephens from AHL Syracuse in the event Kucherov is unable to suit up. If the 26-year-old Russian is sidelined, Tyler Johnson (lower body) figures to slot into the first line and could join the top power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, Kucherov was stuck in a six-game goal drought but did manage to rack up four power-play helpers over that stretch.
