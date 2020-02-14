Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision Saturday

Kucherov (lower body) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kucherov was riding a 12-game point streak prior to getting hurt and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off once cleared to return. In addition to retaking his spot on the first line, the winger should be back on the No. 1 power-play unit. With just 26 game remaining this year, the Russian may be hard pressed to reach the 100-point mark for a third consecutive year.