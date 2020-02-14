Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision Saturday
Kucherov (lower body) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Kucherov was riding a 12-game point streak prior to getting hurt and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off once cleared to return. In addition to retaking his spot on the first line, the winger should be back on the No. 1 power-play unit. With just 26 game remaining this year, the Russian may be hard pressed to reach the 100-point mark for a third consecutive year.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice in OT win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ten-game, 18-point scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back to his elite ways•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.