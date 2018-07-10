Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Garners max-term deal

Kucherov signed an eight-year contract extension with the Lightning on Tuesday. The deal is worth $9.5 million annually.

This deal will be in effect starting with the 2019-20 season, as the elite winger still has one year remaining on a three-year, $14.3 million contract. Kucherov registered 39 goals and a career-high 61 assists through 80 games last season to finish third in points behind Claude Giroux (Phi) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid. The Russian, who also averaged a point per game during the 2018 playoffs, figures to once again join forces with Steven Stamkos and Alex KIllorn to bring out one of the most feared top lines in all of hockey.