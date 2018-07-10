Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Garners max-term deal
Kucherov signed an eight-year contract extension with the Lightning on Tuesday. The deal is worth $9.5 million annually.
This deal will be in effect starting with the 2019-20 season, as the elite winger still has one year remaining on a three-year, $14.3 million contract. Kucherov registered 39 goals and a career-high 61 assists through 80 games last season to finish third in points behind Claude Giroux (Phi) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid. The Russian, who also averaged a point per game during the 2018 playoffs, figures to once again join forces with Steven Stamkos and Alex KIllorn to bring out one of the most feared top lines in all of hockey.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Disappears in series vs. Capitals•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Producing but at slow pace•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two points in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots assist•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up helper•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets team record for most points in playoff series•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...