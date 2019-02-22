Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets 100th point on the season
Kucherov got his 100th point on the season in Thursday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Sabres.
Kucherov is among elite company. He has 30 goals and 70 assists, and is the first player to reach that height in 62 or fewer games since Super Mario Lemieux did it in 1996-97 (61 games). Kucherov's production declined last season as the postseason neared, but we don't see that happening this year. #greatNHLseason
