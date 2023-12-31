Watch Now:

Kucherov scored the Lightning's only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

He wired a one-timer in on the power play in the second period to make the score 2-1. It was Kucherov's 25th goal of the season, and his 59 points still lead the NHL. He's having a Hart-worthy season, but he cannot carry the Bolts alone.

