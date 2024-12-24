Kucherov scored the game-winning goal before being ejected from Monday's 4-0 victory over the Panthers for kneeing Matthew Tkachuk.

Kucherov notched his 15th goal of the season just under seven minutes into the first period and appeared to be in line for a big night, firing five shots on net in his 6:12 of ice time before getting the boot. Tkachuk had to be helped off the ice but was able to return to the game -- even so, Kucherov could be facing some additional discipline from the league. The Tampa Bay superstar heads into the holiday break with 50 points through 30 appearances, tying him for fourth with Kirill Kaprizov in the NHL scoring race.