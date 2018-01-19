Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets first power-play point in 2018

Kucherov picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Remarkably, it was Kucherov's first power-play point in 2018. He continues to lead the NHL with 61 points overall.

