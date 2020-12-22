Kucherov (hip) received an injection in his hip last week, reports TSN.ca, and could end up on long-term injury reserve if it fails to respond by next week.

Oh boy -- that's not the way the Bolts want to get under the salary cap. Kucherov can only go on the LTIR if he misses 10 games or 24 days, and that's a significant proportion of the season if it comes to pass. The Russian sniper has been remarkably durable in his career, missing just four games over the last three years. Kucherov, his agent and the team are keeping this incredibly quiet, so hopefully that's not a sign of greater concern.