Kucherov scored the Lightning's only goal Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Kucherov has points in four of the Bolts five games since play resumed and five overall (two goals, three assists). He's also fired 19 shots. No, he hasn't been quite as dynamic as he was in the regular season, but Kucherov sits second in team scoring and is doing his part offensively with Steven Stamkos on the sidelines.