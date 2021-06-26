Kucherov (upper body) had two shots and two hits Friday in a 1-0 win over the Islanders in Game 7.

Kucherov was a go after missing all but his first shift of Game 6, and he managed to provide the Lighting with 16:29 of ice time in the series clincher. He failed to reach the scoresheet but the bigger news is that he was able to suit up and take a regular shift. The playoff scoring leader with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 18 games, Kucherov will have two days of rest before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Montreal on Monday.