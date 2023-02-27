Kucherov collected a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Kucherov scored at 18:05 of the first period to give the Lightning a 2-1 edge. He has 23 goals and 85 points in 59 contests in 2022-23. Kucherov is on a five-game scoring streak with two goals and seven points over that stretch.
