Kucherov was given a body maintenance day Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Although Kucherov didn't practice Friday, at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be available for Saturday's Game 4 versus Florida. The 27-year-old winger has been fantastic through the first three games of the series, racking up two goals and five points over that span.
