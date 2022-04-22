Kucherov scored a goal and logged an assist in Thursday's 8-1 win over Toronto.
Kucherov scored both points on the power play, setting up a Steven Stamkos one-timer before adding a goal of his own on a rebound chance. Kucherov extended his scoring streak to four games with eight points (five goals and three assists) over that span.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five goals in last seven games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, nine-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring struggles for most of March•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: One of each in win•