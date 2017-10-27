Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal-scoring assault continues

Kucherov scored his league-leading 12th goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings. He also added an assist.

Both points came on the power play. Kucherov has scored at least one goal in 10 of the first 11 games this season and he has 19 points overall. His assault on opposing netminders is becoming legendary.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories