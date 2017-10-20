Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal streak ends, but points continue

Kucherov's goal streak ended Thursday, but he set up two goals in a 2-0 win over the Blue Jacket.

The assists pushed Kucherov's NHL-leading points total to 14. His goals streak was halted at seven games, but he has at least a point in all eight games this season. His ascension continues.

