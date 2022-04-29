Kucherov scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It was his eighth straight game where he has recorded a goal, which tied Brian Bradley (1992-93) for the franchise record. Bradley had eight goals; Kucherov has 10 (21 points) on his streak. But Kuch would have probably traded the goal and streak for a win, which would have secured third in the Atlantic division. Boston remains one point behind Tampa Bay with one game left for each team. A Tampa win Friday will secure third and a date with Toronto in Round 1.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five-point night in huge win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five-game goal streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal and assist in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five goals in last seven games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, nine-point streak•