Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal ties Alexander the Gr8 for league lead

Kucherov scored the Lightning's only regulation goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

The goal was his 26th and tied him with Alexander Ovechkin for the NHL lead. Kucherov's 10-game scoring streak had come to an end against Toronto on Tuesday, but he's right back at it. He leads the league with 57 points.

