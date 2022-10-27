Kucherov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

A trip out west has allowed Kucherov to find his goal-scoring touch. He's tallied in each of the last two games, and he's riding a six-game, nine-point streak. The superstar winger is up to two goals, eight helpers, 23 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight contests this year.