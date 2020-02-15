Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go Saturday
Kucherov (lower body) will play Saturday against the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Kucherov missed the Lightning's last game but returns in time take on Philadelphia, and he'll be looking to pick up where he left off. Before going down, Tampa Bay's most prolific point producer had collected 21 points over a 12-game point streak. Philadelphia comes into Saturday's contest with seven wins in its last 10 games, so it won't be an easy day for Kucherov.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice in OT win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ten-game, 18-point scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back to his elite ways•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.