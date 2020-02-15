Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go Saturday

Kucherov (lower body) will play Saturday against the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Kucherov missed the Lightning's last game but returns in time take on Philadelphia, and he'll be looking to pick up where he left off. Before going down, Tampa Bay's most prolific point producer had collected 21 points over a 12-game point streak. Philadelphia comes into Saturday's contest with seven wins in its last 10 games, so it won't be an easy day for Kucherov.