Kucherov (upper body) will play against Seattle on Sunday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Following a one-game absence, Kucherov will return to the top line and first power-play unit in Sunday's matchup versus the Kraken. He has compiled 25 goals, 82 points and 179 shots on net through 52 games this season.
