Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go

Kucherov (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Anaheim.

Kucherov will return to his usual role following a one-game absence, skating on the Lightning's top line and first power-play unit against the Ducks. The 26-year-old has been the picture of consistency thus far this season, notching 18 points in 18 games, though he's way off last season's 128-point pace.