Kucherov tallied a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Kucherov opened the scoring Sunday, one-timing a Steven Stamkos feed past Vitek Vanecek just after Tampa's power play had expired. The goal marks the 100th point of the season for Kucherov, the third time in his nine-year NHL career that he's reached triple digits. The 29-year-old winger is up to 28 goals and 72 assists, the second-most in the league, through 71 games this season.
