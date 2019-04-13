Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Handed one-game ban
The league has suspended Kucherov for Game 3 in Columbus, Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Kucherov had a controversial boarding penalty on the Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara in the contest, checking him into the boards while Nutivaara was on his knees. With that, Kucherov -- the team's leading scorer -- will have to watch from the press box as the Lightning look to steal one on the road after dropping both Games 1 and 2 on the home sheet. If healthy, Ryan Callahan (undisclosed) would presumably draw in for Game 3, though Danick Martel also remains on hand. Kucherov should rejoin the lineup for Game 4.
