Kucherov registered three assists and two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over New York in Game 2.

All three of Kucherov's assists were of the primary variety, including a pair of sublime setups on Tampa Bay's first two goals by Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat. He also assisted on Victor Hedman's game-winner on the power play midway through the third period. Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak and leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring with 22 points in 13 contests overall.