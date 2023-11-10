Kucherov scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
His point streak now stands at four games and 12 points (including a four-game, five-goal streak). Kucherov is showing a level of dominance on the ice that has him back in the early Hart trophy conversation. He has 23 points, including 11 goals, in 14 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Contributes four points in loss•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five-point offensive explosion•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five points over last two games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Carries team to win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four points in first two games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two goals in opener•