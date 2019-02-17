Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Has 13 points in last four games
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.
Kucherov's offensive dominance was on display again. He has five goals and eight assists during a four-game point streak and 94 points in just 59 games. We can't see this pace continuing as the games tighten toward the playoffs. But Kooch is a special player. And 130 points are possible if he does. Enjoy this. We sure are.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Authors another four-point outing•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Delivers four-point performance•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big bang not a theory•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fined by league•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Collects power-play point•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to lead league in scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...