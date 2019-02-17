Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Has 13 points in last four games

Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Kucherov's offensive dominance was on display again. He has five goals and eight assists during a four-game point streak and 94 points in just 59 games. We can't see this pace continuing as the games tighten toward the playoffs. But Kooch is a special player. And 130 points are possible if he does. Enjoy this. We sure are.