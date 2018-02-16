Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Has monster game
Kucherov had a goal on six shots and added three assists in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
Two of Kucherov's points came on the power play, giving him a whopping 27 points with the extra man. The league's leading scorer now has 76 points in 58 games, making him one of the biggest fantasy forces in the NHL.
