Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heads to locker room in pain
Kucherov went to the dressing room after blocking a shot in the second period, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The good news is that Kucherov was able to skate off the ice under his own power before heading down the tunnel. It appears he may have blocked the shot on a part where his shin pads didn't cover. Kucherov had a goal and an assist before leaving the game. Expect prompt updates on his condition.
