Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heating up at right time

Kucherov has the fourth-most goals (12) in the NHL since Dec. 17 (17 games).

He is behind Auston Matthews (15 in 15 games), Alex Ovechkin (13 in 14) and Dominik Kubalick (13 in 17). Kucherov's slow start has evaporated and he's tied for 12th in the league in scoring with 54 points and tied for 14th in goals (22) at the All-Star break. The Bolts are finally showing off their elite skill, so watch for Kucherov to have a strong performance after the break.