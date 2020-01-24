Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heating up at right time
Kucherov has the fourth-most goals (12) in the NHL since Dec. 17 (17 games).
He is behind Auston Matthews (15 in 15 games), Alex Ovechkin (13 in 14) and Dominik Kubalick (13 in 17). Kucherov's slow start has evaporated and he's tied for 12th in the league in scoring with 54 points and tied for 14th in goals (22) at the All-Star break. The Bolts are finally showing off their elite skill, so watch for Kucherov to have a strong performance after the break.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Second straight two-goal game•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Carries offense in defeat•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at six games, nine points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Point streak at five games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points down but play still great•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.