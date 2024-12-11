Kucherov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kucherov set up Jake Guentzel's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Kucherov has four points and seven shots on net over two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury, so he doesn't appear to be hindered by the issue anymore. The winger is among the NHL's elite scorers this year with 13 goals, 25 helpers, 89 shots on net and a plus-6 rating across 24 appearances.