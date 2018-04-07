Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hits 100-point mark

Kucherov recorded a goal and an assist to reach the 100-point plateau during Friday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.

While this was Kucherov's first multi-point showing since March 18, and he's also dropped well behind Connor McDavid in the scoring race, fantasy owners should still be thrilled with the Russian's elite production. He has Saturday's contest against Carolina to build on his first 100-point campaign, and Kucherov is also just one goal short of tying last season's career-high mark of 40.