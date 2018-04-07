Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hits 100-point mark
Kucherov recorded a goal and an assist to reach the 100-point plateau during Friday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.
While this was Kucherov's first multi-point showing since March 18, and he's also dropped well behind Connor McDavid in the scoring race, fantasy owners should still be thrilled with the Russian's elite production. He has Saturday's contest against Carolina to build on his first 100-point campaign, and Kucherov is also just one goal short of tying last season's career-high mark of 40.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Slips to second in overall scoring chase•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice Sunday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dishes three helpers in loss•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Officially in lineup Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...