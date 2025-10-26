Kucherov put up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Kucherov surpassed 1,000 points (1,001) with his multi-assist effort. He became the second member of the Lightning to hit that mark, joining Steven Stamkos. Kucherov is also the third-fastest active player to reach the milestone (809 games) after Connor McDavid (659 games) and Sidney Crosby (757).