default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Kucherov put up two assists in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Kucherov has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) during a four-game streak. He reached the 1,100 point plateau with the points; he did it in 863 career games. Kucherov is the 14th player born outside of North America to reach the 1,100-point milestone and the fourth fastest on that list to do it. He's in heady company behind Peter Stastny (793 games), Jari Kurri (824 games) and Jaromir Jagr (825 games).

More News