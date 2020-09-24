Kucherov had a goal and an assist with two shots Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Dallas in Game 3.

Kucherov opened the scoring on a breakaway five-and-a-half minutes into the game, snapping his six-game goal drought. He later set up a Brayden Point goal in the second period. The Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring leader, Kucherov has racked up 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 22 games. His top competition for the the league's playoff scoring crown is teammate Point, who trails by two points.