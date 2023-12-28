Kucherov scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Florida.

It was a major milestone for the winger, who stuffed in a rebound 29 seconds into the third period for his 300th career goal. Kucherov is tied for second in the NHL with 24 goals, four behind league-leader Auston Matthews. And he sits on top of the NHL with 58 points, four ahead of Nathan MacKinnon. The 30-year-old is having a dream season, and he's on pace for 56 goals and 135 points, both career highs.