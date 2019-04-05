Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hits 40 goals for second time
Kucherov scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.
It was his 40th goal of the season -- that's the second time in the last three years that he's hit that mark. And he tallied 39 in the other year. Kucherov has one more game to add to his 126-point NHL scoring lead.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Rings up three helpers•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to lead Art Ross race•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big night on power play•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Crazy pace continues•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Posts 34th multi-point game•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Becomes best Bolt in history•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...