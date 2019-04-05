Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hits 40 goals for second time

Kucherov scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.

It was his 40th goal of the season -- that's the second time in the last three years that he's hit that mark. And he tallied 39 in the other year. Kucherov has one more game to add to his 126-point NHL scoring lead.

