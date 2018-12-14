Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ho hum another couple points
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Toronto.
His goal came on the power play and it held up as the game winner. Kucherov is a phenomenal talent and highly productive with the man advantage. Plug and play.
