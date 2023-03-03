Kucherov put up an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Kucherov extended his Lightning record home point streak to 21 games with the power-play assist. And he's on a seven-game, nine-point streak that includes seven assists. Kucherov is one of the NHL's best right wingers, hands down. There's not much this guy can't do.
