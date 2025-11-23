Kucherov (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov sustained the injury after a hit early in the second period, and he was unable to get back in the contest. Any potential absence looms large for one of the league's best players. Kucherov's status should be updated prior to Monday's game versus the Flyers. Jack Finley would be the top candidate to enter the lineup if Kucherov misses time, but Nick Paul or Oliver Bjorkstrand would likely get the biggest bumps in ice time.