Per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, coach Jon Cooper told reporters he's "not sure" if Kucherov (upper body) will play in Friday's Game 7 versus the Islanders.
Kucherov's status for Friday's contest will almost certainly boil down to a game-time decision. It'd be a huge loss for the Lightning if Kucherov is unable to go, as he's been electric during the playoffs, racking up five goals and 27 points through 17 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits with injury•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tacks on three more points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Hands out three helpers•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fantastic postseason continues•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Shines in Game 4•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Slides two power-play assists•