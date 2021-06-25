Per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, coach Jon Cooper told reporters he's "not sure" if Kucherov (upper body) will play in Friday's Game 7 versus the Islanders.

Kucherov's status for Friday's contest will almost certainly boil down to a game-time decision. It'd be a huge loss for the Lightning if Kucherov is unable to go, as he's been electric during the playoffs, racking up five goals and 27 points through 17 games.