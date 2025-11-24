default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kucherov (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov will feature in his usual first-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Despite getting hurt versus the Capitals on Saturday, the veteran winger still managed to rack up three points and extend his point streak to five games.

More News