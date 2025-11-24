Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: In action against Flyers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kucherov will feature in his usual first-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Despite getting hurt versus the Capitals on Saturday, the veteran winger still managed to rack up three points and extend his point streak to five games.
