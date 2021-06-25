Kucherov (upper body) took line rushes during warmups and will play in Friday's Game 7 versus the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This is the best indication that Kucherov will play in Friday's decisive Game 7. The winger exited Game 6 after he was hurt on his first shift. Kucherov will skate in his usual top-line role with Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat.