There was no update on Kucherov's (undisclosed) status after Monday's Game 3 win, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. He scored two assists with a plus-3 rating in 17:46 of ice time.

Kucherov took a cross-check from Devon Toews in the third period and did not return to the game. He put six shots on goal and logged two assists prior to the injury. The team will have more information on his availability for Wednesday's Game 4 in the coming days. Kucherov is up to 26 points through 20 games this postseason.