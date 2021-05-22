Kucherov (knee) scored a goal and provided three assists in Saturday afternoon's 6-2 win over Florida.

The Russian winger left the game late in the 3rd period after Anthony Duclair chopped at Kucherov's knee well after the play and didn't return in the contest. Before the injury, Kucherov was stellar, posting four points along with four shots on goal. The 27-year-old has been one of the best players in the 2021 playoffs so far, leading the playoffs in points with nine in four games and tied for second in goals. It's safe to assume Kucherov is back to his 2018-19 Hart Trophy winning form since returning from injury, but it's unsure whether or not the superstar will be able to play in Game 5 Monday night.